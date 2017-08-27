Deadly Hit & Run Lands Elderly Man Behind Bars

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – An 80-year-old man is accused in a fatal hit and run in Homestead that killed a woman and sent her husband to the hospital.

According to Homestead police, the couple was heading southbound on 137th Avenue near 288th Street on their motorcycles around 2 p.m.

A vehicle that was trying to cross 137th Avenue from the Walmart parking lot struck them and fled the scene.

Witnesses contacted police while at the same time following the driver.

Homestead police eventually caught up with the driver, who was identified as Miguel Adolfo Melendez Ortiz.

As detectives work to figure out how the deadly crash happened, they say they’ve see cases like this much too often.

“One of the things we’d like to stress is that this is just happening way too often where people get involved in an accident and then flee the scene when if they would have stayed, they would have probably gotten a small citation,” said Det. Fernando Morales with the Homestead Police Department.

Police identified the woman who died as 48-year-old Reina Castaneda. She died at the hospital.

Authorities say her husband suffered minor injuries and was also transported.

The driver was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident.