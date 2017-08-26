Miami Dolphins Release Guard Kraig Urbik With Injury Settlement

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday they’ve released offensive lineman Kraig Urbik with an injury settlement.
From the official team statement:
Urbik played in all 16 games with six starts for the Dolphins in 2016 and also appeared in the AFC Wild Card game at Pittsburgh. An eight-year NFL veteran, Urbik has played in 100 career games with 63 starts for Buffalo (2010-15) and Miami (2016). He joined the Dolphins as a free agent on March 22, 2016 and originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (79th overall) by Pittsburgh in the 2009 NFL draft.
Urbik has dealt with back and knee injuries in preseason. Prior to his ailments, he was considered the frontrunner to start at left guard while Ted Larsen nurses a torn biceps.
Now, the LG spot will likely go to either Anthony Steen or Jesse Davis. Davis has impressed in recent practices, but Steen was the starter in Thursday night’s ‘dress rehearsal’ against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Larsen could return from his injury midseason, and the Dolphins will have a decision to make.