WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 6pm

Couple On Motorcycles Hurt In Hit & Run Crash

Filed Under: Hit & Run, Homestead

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) — A woman is fighting for her life and a suspect is in custody after a crash involving motorcycles in Homestead.

The woman and her husband were each on a motorcycle, near 137th Avenue and S.W. 288th Street, on Saturday, when they were struck by another driver.

Police said the woman was run over. Her husband sustained minor injuries.

The driver tried to flee the scene but was caught in a nearby parking lot, according to Homestead Police.

“One of the things we’d like to stress is that this is just happening way too often,” said Det. Fernando Morales. “Where people get involved in an accident and flee the scene. When, if they would have stayed, they would have probably got a small citation.”

The woman was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch