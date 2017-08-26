Couple On Motorcycles Hurt In Hit & Run Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) — A woman is fighting for her life and a suspect is in custody after a crash involving motorcycles in Homestead.
The woman and her husband were each on a motorcycle, near 137th Avenue and S.W. 288th Street, on Saturday, when they were struck by another driver.
Police said the woman was run over. Her husband sustained minor injuries.
The driver tried to flee the scene but was caught in a nearby parking lot, according to Homestead Police.
“One of the things we’d like to stress is that this is just happening way too often,” said Det. Fernando Morales. “Where people get involved in an accident and flee the scene. When, if they would have stayed, they would have probably got a small citation.”
The woman was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.