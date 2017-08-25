U.S. Levels Sanctions On Venezuela

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – For the first time, the U.S. has imposed economic sanctions on Venezuela.
On Friday, the Trump administration banned trades of Venezuela’s debt. The ban prohibits Americans or U.S. financial institutions from buying bonds to prop up President Nicolas Maduro’s government or the state run oil company.
The sanctions come after months of unrest in the South American country which has left more than 130 people dead.
Barring Venezuela’s debt purchases could cripple the Maduro government’s ability to pay off interest on its growing national debt.