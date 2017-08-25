Weather Alert | South Florida Under A Flood Watch Until Saturday 8 AM | Details Of Flood Watch

SE Broward Under Flood Advisory Until 3:30 PMToday's Forecast

U.S. Levels Sanctions On Venezuela

Filed Under: Nicolas Maduro, Politics, Venezuela

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – For the first time, the U.S. has imposed economic sanctions on Venezuela.

On Friday, the Trump administration banned trades of Venezuela’s debt. The ban prohibits Americans or U.S. financial institutions from buying bonds to prop up President Nicolas Maduro’s government or the state run oil company.

The sanctions come after months of unrest in the South American country which has left more than 130 people dead.

Barring Venezuela’s debt purchases could cripple the Maduro government’s ability to pay off interest on its growing national debt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch