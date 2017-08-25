Toxic Algae Bloom Is Focus Of Year-Long CBS4 Special Investigation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — When toxic blue-green algae shut down beaches and businesses on the Treasure Coast in 2016, it prompted a political and economic crisis throughout the state. Beaches were closed and businesses lost millions of dollars.
CBS4 News Investigator Jim DeFede spent a year tracking the causes of the algae bloom and how the ensuing debate pitted hard-pressed communities against one another. He wanted to know who was responsible and why our drinking water is still at risk.
These are the topics, plus more, of a special one-hour, commercial-free documentary
the information he unearthed while trying to dig up the truth about "The Everglades: Where Politics, Race and Money Collide."