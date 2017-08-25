Weather Alert | South Florida Is Under A Flood Watch Until Saturday 8 AM 

Plantation Lawmaker Proposes Eliminating Confederate Holiday

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A South Florida senator has proposed a bill that would eliminate Confederate Memorial Day from a list of legal holidays included in state law.

The bill, which was filed by Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, comes amid a national debate about Confederate symbols in the aftermath of a white-supremacist rally this month in Charlottesville, Va.

State law includes a list of 21 legal holidays, including Confederate Memorial Day on April 26th.

Book’s bill, which is filed for the 2018 legislative session, would eliminate Confederate Memorial Day from the list, though it would maintain legal holidays for the birthday of Robert E. Lee on January 19th and the birthday of Jefferson Davis on June 3rd.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

