Hurricane Harvey Closing In On Texas Coast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Harvey is closing in on the coast of Texas.

At 5 a.m., the center of the Category 2 hurricane was about 180 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Harvey was moving to the northwest at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Some strengthening is possible, and Harvey is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane before it reaches the middle Texas coast.

On the forecast track, Harvey will make landfall tonight or early Saturday. Harvey is then likely to meander near or just inland of the middle Texas coast through the weekend.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Port Mansfield to High Island Texas

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* South of Port Mansfield Texas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Port Mansfield to Sargent Texas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* North of Sargent to High Island Texas

* South of Port Mansfield Texas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* South of Port Mansfield Texas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* South of the Mouth of the Rio Grande to Boca de Catan Mexico

Harvey is expected to produce up to 25 inches of rain, with some isolated maximum amounts of 35 inches, over the middle and upper Texas coast through next Wednesday. During the same time period Harvey is expected to produce 7 to 15 inches of rain in far south Texas and the Texas Hill Country eastward through central and southwest Louisiana, with accumulations of up to 7 inches extending into other parts of Texas and the lower Mississippi Valley. Rainfall from Harvey will cause devastating and life-threatening flooding.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.

Hurricane conditions are likely within the hurricane warning area late Friday and Friday night, with tropical storm conditions expected to first reach the coast in the hurricane warning area later this morning. These conditions are likely to persist into Saturday in portions of the hurricane and tropical storm warning area.

Isolated tornadoes are possible across portions of the middle and upper Texas coast on Friday.