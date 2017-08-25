Weather Alert | South Florida Is Under A Flood Watch Until Saturday 8 AM 

Details Of Flood Watch | Today's Forecast

Fans Give Final Farewell To Late Marlins’ Broadcaster Felo Ramirez

Filed Under: Miami Marlins, MLB, Rafael Ramirez

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Fans are paying their respects as the late Felo Ramirez is laid to rest Friday.

screen shot 2017 08 25 at 10 32 31 am Fans Give Final Farewell To Late Marlins Broadcaster Felo Ramirez

Mourners gather outside the famed Cuban restaurant ‘Versailles’ as the funeral procession for Hall of Fame broadcaster Rafael ‘Felo’ Ramirez passes by on Aug. 25, 2017. (Source: CBS4)

The funeral procession for Rafael ‘Felo’ Ramirez stopped by Marlins Park at the intersection of Felo Ramirez Drive (N.W. 6th Street) and 15th Avenue, as well as Cuban restaurant ‘Versailles,’ where dozens stood by to honor him.

Born in Cuba in 1923, the Hall of Fame baseball radio broadcaster was the signature voice for millions of Spanish-speaking sports fans for more than three decades. He began his broadcasting career in Cuba in 1945 and called dozens of high-profile games in Spanish, including the World Series, Don Larsen’s perfect game, Roberto Clemente’s 3,000th Major League hit, and Hank Aaron’s 715th home run.

Ramirez was also the Marlins’ Spanish-language announcer since 1993.

Ramirez passed away after he was hospitalized from a fall in April. He was 94.

