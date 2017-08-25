Fans Give Final Farewell To Late Marlins’ Broadcaster Felo Ramirez

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Fans are paying their respects as the late Felo Ramirez is laid to rest Friday.
The funeral procession for Rafael ‘Felo’ Ramirez stopped by Marlins Park at the intersection of Felo Ramirez Drive (N.W. 6th Street) and 15th Avenue, as well as Cuban restaurant ‘Versailles,’ where dozens stood by to honor him.
Born in Cuba in 1923, the Hall of Fame baseball radio broadcaster was the signature voice for millions of Spanish-speaking sports fans for more than three decades. He began his broadcasting career in Cuba in 1945 and called dozens of high-profile games in Spanish, including the World Series, Don Larsen’s perfect game, Roberto Clemente’s 3,000th Major League hit, and Hank Aaron’s 715th home run.
Ramirez was also the Marlins’ Spanish-language announcer since 1993.
Ramirez passed away after he was hospitalized from a fall in April. He was 94.