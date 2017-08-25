Weather Alert | South Florida Is Under A Flood Watch Until Saturday 8 AM 

Details Of Flood Watch | Today's Forecast

Car Fire At Miami International Parking Garage

Filed Under: Car Fire, Miami International Airport

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Drivers near Miami International Airport may have been concerned when they saw thick black smoke coming from one of the terminal’s parking garages.

Airport officials say an electrical short in a car on the second floor level of the Flamingo Garage sparked a fire.

The fire then spread to two other cars.

As Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dealt with the situation, drivers were diverted to the Dolphin Garage.

The fire was put out, no injuries were reported.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Weather Forecast 24/7
Sign-Up Now For Our 2016 Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch