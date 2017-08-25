Car Fire At Miami International Parking Garage

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Drivers near Miami International Airport may have been concerned when they saw thick black smoke coming from one of the terminal’s parking garages.
Airport officials say an electrical short in a car on the second floor level of the Flamingo Garage sparked a fire.
The fire then spread to two other cars.
As Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dealt with the situation, drivers were diverted to the Dolphin Garage.
The fire was put out, no injuries were reported.
