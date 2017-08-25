Beer Thief Brandishes Large Knife In Pompano Beach Robberies

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — Police in Pompano Beach are searching for a man who brandished a knife during two convenience store robberies last month.
On July 28th, the suspect walked into the Liberty Gas Station, located at 3000 W. Copans Road, and tried to buy cigarettes. When his card was declined, he simply took the cigarettes and walked out.
An employee followed him out and exchanged words with the thief, before the guy got in his car and flashed a large knife at the store clerk.
Two days later, the guy walked into the Speedway, at 2350 N. Powerline Road, and grabbed three 12-packs of beer. He made no attempt to pay and pulled out a large knife while walking out to his car. He dropped one of the packs of beer as he fled.
He got away in a white 2016 or 2017 Ford Edge SUV.
Detectives believe the same man may have been involved in several other shoplifting incidents throughout the north end of the county.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.