Vincent Testaverde To Leave Miami Hurricanes Football Program

MIAMI (CBSMiami)- A Miami Hurricanes legacy will be leaving the program to pursue other opportunities.
The University of Miami announced on Thursday that quarterback Vincent Testaverde, son of former ‘Canes great and Heisman winner Vinny Testeverde, is on his way out.
From the Hurricanes’ official statement:
“Vincent approached me this morning and indicated that he felt like he would have more opportunities for playing time at another program,” head coach Mark Richt said. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”
Testaverde did not see any action in 2016 after redshirting in 2015. He was unlikely to see the field this season with four quarterbacks (Malik Rosier, Evan Shirreffs, N’Kosi Perry, and Cade Weldon) likely ahead of him in the pecking order. There’s a possibility that either or both Perry and Weldon redshirt this season, but Testaverde would still have been behind the top two.
With Vincent departing, fans will unfortunately never get to see Testaverde connect with Michael Irvin II on a touchdown pass. Irvin II, the son of the Hurricanes legendary receiver, is a sophomore tight end. Their fathers played together in the mid 1980’s, provide one of the most lethal QB/receiver combinations in college football.