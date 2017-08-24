WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Trump: Only Problem With McConnell Is Obamacare Repeal Failure

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L), walks with President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol for a meeting November 10, 2016 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day president-elect Trump met with U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — President Donald Trump has continued to gripe with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell amid reports about growing tension between the two.

On Twitter Thursday, Trump said:

Republican efforts to overhaul President Barack Obama’s health care law have repeatedly failed to advance in the Senate, a source of frustration for Trump.

Trump’s comments came as growing divisions between the two leaders threaten his agenda.

McConnell says he is concerned with some of the president’s talk on trade, saying congressional leaders have a “selling job” to convince people that “trade is a winner for America.”

McConnell’s comments came during a speech to a breakfast sponsored by the Kentucky Farm Bureau in his home state, saying the assumption that every free trade agreement is a losing proposition for America is “largely untrue.” He said that accounting for all the nation’s free trade agreements, the U.S. sells far more than it buys.

McConnell also praised the Trump administration for repealing some Obama-era regulations and nominating Neal Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The government has enough money to pay its bills until Sept. 29. After that, Congress would have to give permission for the government to borrow more money to meet its obligations.

McConnell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared together in Kentucky this week. Both said they expected the debt ceiling would be raised.

