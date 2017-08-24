Jackknifed Tractor Trailer Backs Up Turnpike At Sunrise Exit

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike are backed up at the Sunrise exit after a tractor trailer flipped on its side Thursday night.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the tractor had to be extricated. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.
Authorities said the trailer was carrying bags of cement.
The accident happened at around 6:30 p.m. and the southbound lanes of the Turnpike were still clogged.
The cause of the accident is unknown.
