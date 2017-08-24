Jackknifed Tractor Trailer Backs Up Turnpike At Sunrise Exit

Weather Alert | South Florida Is Under A Flood Watch Until Saturday 8 AM Details Of Flood Watch |Today's Forecast

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike are backed up at the Sunrise exit after a tractor trailer flipped on its side Thursday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the tractor had to be extricated. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

Authorities said the trailer was carrying bags of cement.

The accident happened at around 6:30 p.m. and the southbound lanes of the Turnpike were still clogged.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

