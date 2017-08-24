Miami-Dade Courts Closing Public Counters Due To Budget Shortfall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A shortfall in funding is blamed for the upcoming shutdown of seven Miami-Dade County Clerk’s offices.
According to a public notice posted on the Miami-Dade County Clerk’s website, the last day of services will be September 8th at the following locations:
Hialeah District Court, Martin Luther King Office, North Dade Justice Center, Miami Beach District Court, Coral Gables District Court, South Dade Justice Center and the Sweetwater sub-office.
Services rendered at these offices include applying for a marriage license, paying for traffic tickets and obtaining copies of court cases, among other things.
If you need to conduct court business after September 8th, you’ll have to go the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building for traffic and criminal related matters, the Miami-Dade County Courthouse for civil related matters, the Marriage License Bureau for marriage license related matters, and the Parking Violations Bureau for parking related matters.
Remember to pack your patience because lines are sure to be long.
Making matters worse, these locations have reduced service hours from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.