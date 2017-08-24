McDonald’s Expands Their Antibiotic Ban For Chicken

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – McDonald’s is another step closer to going antibiotic free.
Last year, the fast food chain stopped serving chicken treated with antibiotics in the U.S.
The company says that police will extend globally next year. McDonald’s will require suppliers of its broiler chickens to begin phasing out the use of antibiotics that are defined by the World Health Organization as the highest priority to human medicine.
Scientists have warned that routinely using antibiotics in farm animals contributes to the rise of antibiotic resistant super bugs which kill more than 23,000 Americans every year.
More than seventy percent of medically important antibiotics in the U.S. are sold for livestock.
McDonald’s said they plan to gradually expand their antibiotic ban to they beef and pork products as well.