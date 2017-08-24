In The Recruiting Huddle: Xavier Burns – Coral Gables

PLAYER: Xavier Burns

POSITION: DE

SCHOOL: Coral Gables

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 195

SCOUTING: Here is one of the prospects that has really turned it up for the Cavaliers. Since featuring him at the end of the 2016 season, here is an impressive athlete who continued to turn heads and will play a key to role for this program as 8A gets tougher and tougher. This is a young man who is quick off the ball and very athletic. An instinctive football player that has learned a lot about the game and the position. A top 60 Class of 2018 prospect, Burns has the chance to really blow up – with a solid start. We always encourage you to see this prospects live to appreciate what they are all about – all the way around.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6267154/xavier-burns