Weather Alert | Flood Advisory For Parts Of Broward 11:30 AM

Live Radar  | Today's Forecast | Download CBS4 Weather App  

In The Recruiting Huddle: Xavier Burns – Coral Gables

By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Coral Gables, In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, SFHSSports, Xavier Burns

larry block6 In The Recruiting Huddle: Xavier Burns Coral Gables

PLAYER: Xavier Burns

POSITION: DE

SCHOOL: Coral Gables

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 195

SCOUTING: Here is one of the prospects that has really turned it up for the Cavaliers. Since featuring him at the end of the 2016 season, here is an impressive athlete who continued to turn heads and will play a key to role for this program as 8A gets tougher and tougher. This is a young man who is quick off the ball and very athletic. An instinctive football player that has learned a lot about the game and the position. A top 60 Class of 2018 prospect, Burns has the chance to really blow up – with a solid start. We always encourage you to see this prospects live to appreciate what they are all about – all the way around.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6267154/xavier-burns

south florida high school sports In The Recruiting Huddle: Xavier Burns Coral Gables

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Moving U To Stay Fit
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch