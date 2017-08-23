WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Police: Attempt To Make Viral Video Harassing Workers Ends In Gunfire

Filed Under: Gun Violence, Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It ended with a man being shot.

It began when Daniel Rodriguez, 20, and Enrique Santana, 26, walked into the Burger King restaurant at 11595 S.W. 40th Street with the purpose of “causing a scene and harassing employees and customers” — all in an attempt to make their video go viral, according to Miami-Dade Police.

burger king Police: Attempt To Make Viral Video Harassing Workers Ends In Gunfire

Daniel Rodriguez, 20 (L); and Enrique Santana, 26 (R). (Source: Miami-Dade Corrections)

On Friday, the two walked in began recording themselves berating and insulting everyone inside.

They “engaged in disorderly and disrespectful behavior with the staff,” police wrote, to get “likes or views on social media sites.”

When Rodriguez and Santana left, they directed their verbal assault upon another man standing outside, 59-year-old Jorge Rodriguez, who told police he thought the men were robbing the place and had armed himself with a machete. The two men then got in their car and brandished a firearm, forcing the older man to grab his own gun from his car.

Police said “Rodriguez and Santana circled the parking lot in their vehicle,” with Santana urging Rodriguez to “shoot him.”

ddfdff Police: Attempt To Make Viral Video Harassing Workers Ends In Gunfire

Authorities are investigating a shooting on Bird Road & SW 117th Avenue. (Source: CBS4)

Shots were fired and Jorge Rodriguez was wounded in the back. He was treated and released from Kendall Regional Medical Center.

The men took off and Daniel Rodriguez hid the weapon behind a gas station, the arrest report said. After both Rodriguez and Santana were taken into custody, they provided full confessions.

They’re charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder. Daniel Rodriguez was also charged with tampering with evidence.

