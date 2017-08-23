Trump Calls Out “Fake Media,” AZ Senators In Fiery Speech

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PHOENIX, AZ (CBSMiami) – A day after a fiery speech in Phoenix, Arizona where he took aim at some of his favorite targets; the media, Democrats and even some Republicans, President Donald Trump will address veterans at the American Legion conference in Reno, Nevada.

During Tuesday night’s rally, President Trump spent more than 16 minutes lambasting the media, claiming his response to the Charlotteville protests were misrepresented.

“They don’t want to report that I spoke out forcefully against hatred bigotry and violence, and strongly condemn the neo-Nazis, the white supremacists, and KKK,” the president told the crowd of vocal supporters.

Mr. Trump went on to slam Arizon’s two Republican senators. He laid out his frustrations with Senator John McCain for voting against the GOP health care plan by saying, “One vote away! I will not mention any names.”

He then called out Senator Jeff Flake for being lax on border security.

“And nobody wants me to talk about your other Senator who is weak on borders, weak on crime – so I won’t talk about him,” he said.

President Trump also threatened Congress to pass funding for his border wall and spelled out the consequences if it failed.

“Believe me, if we have to close down our government, we’re building that wall.”

Beforew the rally, Trump supporters were met with a wall of protesters angry over the president’s agenda. After the rally, police used tear gas to disperse what they called a small group of demonstrators who refused to leave.

During Wednesday’s address at the American Legion conference, the president is expected to thank the veterans for their service and then call for unity in the country saying, “It is time to heal the wounds that have divided us, and to seek a new unity based on the common values that unite us,” according to the White House.