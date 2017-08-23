Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Note 8

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – It’s finally here. Samsung is out with its latest phone which has several new features but the one getting the most attention is the battery.

The electronics giant unveiled its latest smartphone – the Galaxy Note 8 – at an event in New York.

In addition to to getting potential customers excited about the phone, the company is trying to assure them that it is safe.

Last year some buyers of the company’s Galaxy Note 7 saw their phones start smoking because of defective batteries. The entire line was eventually taken off the market and Samsung lost billions.

“That was a huge black eye for Samsung,” said CNET editor Dan Ackerman.

Ackerman said Samsung has since developed a new battery that’s been extensively tested.

“They really had to spend this past year hitting the reset button and trying to make sure consumers would trust the brand again,” he said.

The Galaxy Note 8 comes with curved edges for a bigger looking picture and a new S pen. The display screen is the largest so far of any Note device. The phone also has two 12 mega pixel cameras; one wide angle, the other telephoto. When you take a picture, the phone stores both.

Samsung’s release of the Note 8 gives it a jump start on the competition. Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 8 next month.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 8 start on August 24th. The phone start going on sale September 15th.)