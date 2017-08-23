Puerto Rico Shelter Dogs To Find New Homes In The US

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Hola Pepe, welcome to your now home.
More than 200 dogs from Puerto Rico’s overwhelmed animal shelters are flown to the U.S.
The dogs were brought to Ft. Lauderdale and Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina as part of Operation Grey Muzzle.
The airlift was sponsored by the Humane Society of the United States.
“We’re grateful to all of the receiving organizations for opening their doors to these dogs in need,” said Kim Alboum, director of sheltering outreach and policy engagement for The HSUS, in a statement. “We hope this operation results in new homes for these wonderful dogs and provides much-needed breathing room for the animal shelters as they work toward sustainable solutions to the massive pet overpopulation on the island.”
The pooches who arrived at Ft. Lauderdale Executive Airport were divvied up among the Big Dog Ranch Rescue, The Humane Society of Broward County, The Humane Society Naples, The Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County and Tri-County Animal Rescue.
The Humane Society of Broward County received 21 dogs who will be placed up for adoption in the coming days.