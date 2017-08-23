Migrants Intercepted Off Dania Beach

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A dozen migrants were stopped before they could reach the shores of Dania Beach.

Their small blue homemade boat, with a tattered sail, was stopped about two miles east of the Dania Beach Pier.

Scrawled on the sides of the boat were the words “Dios Delante,” “Brenda,” and “The Best Obama.”

The boat was intercepted by the Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The men were given life vests and told to put their hands behind their heads. They complied.

No word on where the men were from.

