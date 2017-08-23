Marlins Look To Climb Back Above .500 As Series In Philly Continues

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins have been one of the best teams in the National League this summer.

Following a sweep of Monday’s doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Miami has climbed all the way back to .500 after dropping as far as 13 games below in late May.

The Marlins will look to get all the way over the hump as they continue their series in Philly on Wednesday night.

A big part of why Miami is having so much success comes from their bats.

During the Marlins current stretch of nine wins in 11 games, Miami has plated an impressive 64 runs.

On Tuesday the Marlins outfield combined for four home runs, two from Marcell Ozuna and one each from Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich.

Miami even got a pinch hit homer from the team’s fourth outfielder, future Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki.

The unit has been one of the best in baseball this season, both at the plate and in the field.

That talent was on display during Tuesday’s nightcap as Yelich made a spectacular catch to rob Philadelphia’s Rob Williams of a two-run homer and Stanton sprawled out to rob Cameron Perkins of extra bases a few innings later.

GAME INFO: First pitch 7:05 PM, Citizens Bank Park

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LHP Justin Nicolino (2-1, 4.11 ERA) vs. Phillies RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (1-3, 4.38)

Nicolino is making his third start since returning from Triple-A New Orleans, winning both times out since the recall.

It’s the first time since May of 2016 that Nicolino has won consecutive starts. He’s given up just two earned runs on 12 hits in 10 1/3 innings and will look to win three straight starts for the first time in his career.

During his first stint with the club this season, Nicolino logged a 5.31 ERA over six starts. Opponents were hitting .333 with a .971 OPS against him before the demotion.

Leiter is looking to make the most of an opportunity after replacing the injured Vince Velazquez in the Phillies rotation.

It’s been a struggle for Leiter of late. He’s failed to pitch six innings in a game since June 23 and has only gone over the 100 pitch count once, on June 28.

Phillies manager Pete Mackanin is surely hoping for a good start out of Leiter because the bullpen could use a day of rest.

Philadelphia used six relievers on Tuesday over 10 1/3 innings.

