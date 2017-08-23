Florida Bill Would Ban Food Stamp Users From Buying Soda

Guide To 2017 Labor Day Weekend Events In MiamiAlthough Labor Day is not until Monday, September 4th, the fun will take place over the entire weekend. The activities begin on Friday, September 1st with a number of indoor events at local museums and nightclubs. Saturday there will be lots of daytime parties in local parks and yacht parties that go on after dark. The five events listed here are just a small sampling of the Labor Day events being held all across South Florida.