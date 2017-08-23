Dwyane Wade May Join LeBron In Cleveland, Heat Fans Brace Themselves

Dwyane Wade could be a Cleveland Cavalier this season.

The idea of Wade suiting up in ‘wine and gold’ is strange, foreign, painful, or disgusting, depending on which Miami Heat fan you talk to. Will the Heat’s franchise face be joining the enemy?

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel addressed the story on the Joe Rose Show Wednesday morning.

“If he goes to a third team right now, it becomes sort of like Robert Parish jumping all over the NBA,” said Winderman. “I think it takes a ton off (his legacy and reputation). If Dwyane winds up in the NBA Finals with the Cavaliers, I think 1) that taints things a little and 2) it makes that whole process easier for Pat Riley that people will realize Dwyane had other agendas than the overall fifteen year loyalty to the Miami Heat. I think it would be fascinating if he winds up in Cleveland, and it would probably push Dan Marino past him again in the debate of Greatest Athlete in South Florida History.”

First, Wade needs to agree to a buyout with the Chicago Bulls. According to CBS Chicago, Wade seeks $20 Million of his $23.8 Million salary for 2017/2018. That number is too high for the Bulls, but the negotiation will continue.

If and when a Bulls buyout is reached, Wade could be headed to the gloomy shores of Lake Erie. Colin Ward-Henninger of CBSSports.com published the latest details from a Cleveland.com podcast.

In the “Wine and Gold Talk” podcast with Chris Fedor for cleveland.com, Joe Vardon reported that LeBron’s camp thinks Wade will be end up in Cleveland this season. From Vardon: As of right now, people close to James are fairly confident that, at some point this year, Dwyane Wade is going to end up on the Cavs. In case you’re wondering who Vardon means by “people close to James,” he mentioned earlier in the podcast that the only sources he considers reliable when it comes to James are agent Rich Paul, business manager Maverick Carter, wife Savannah James and confidant Adam Mendelsohn.

It’s no secret LeBron dreams of playing with his banana boat buddies Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, and Dwyane Wade (again) before he retires.

Will Wade be reuniting with LeBron this season?

Stay tuned.