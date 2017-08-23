COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Class of 2019 Top 50

Like you saw with the release of our 2018 Top 50 prospects, this is all about promotion and getting those athletes out there who have made a huge impact.
As all of you know, there is no exact science to what we have done continuously for nearly a half century. The only key is to watch every player you rate – live – in game conditions.
While rating seniors has always been easier, because many have reached their growth potential at the high school level, underclassmen can be tricky. Growth is a huge factor. Youngsters tend to sprout up at 16 or 17 and changes their entire athletic future – immediately.
In addition to this list that comes out at the start and end of each season, we continue to promote and evaluate nearly 3,000 South Florida prospects – and over 6,000 statewide – each year.
The fact that we produce so many major college athletes in this area only points to a Top 50 not nearly being enough, but again, since we promote EVERY football player at EVERY school at EVERY level, we get a chance to continue promoting rather than making this some competition.
The fans love lists, and that is why we continue to author them. Remember, the 50 prospects that you are about to see are football players who have continued to produce – at camps, combines, spring football and into the season.
Enjoy this pre-season listing, and understand that we will re-rank when we watch more prospects live – and will continue putting EVERY South Florida football player out there.
1. Joshua Sanguinetti, Athlete, 6-2, 170, Fort Lauderdale NSU University School.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6001309/joshua-sanguinetti ;
2. Nay’Quan Wright, RB, 5-8, 185, Miami Carol City.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/5514216/nayquan-wright
3. Kenny McIntosh, RB, 6-1, 205, Fort Lauderdale NSU University School.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/1747656/kenny-mcintosh
4. Jaden Davis, CB, 5-11, 185, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6704770/jaden-davis
5. Frank Ladson, WR, 6-4, 170, Homestead South Dade.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/7760463/frank-ladson
6. Breion Fuller, WR, 6-1, 170, Doral Academy.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6608497/brieon-fuller
7. Keontra Smith, S, 6-0, 195, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/5482421/keontra-smith
8. Gemon Eaford, OLB/DE, 6-1, 220, Deerfield Beach.
https://www.hudl.com/profile/6041716/gemon-eaford
9. Dontae Lucas, OG, 6-3, 320, Miami High.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/7375808/dontae-lucas
10. Khris Bogle, DE, 6-5, 200, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6448495/khris-bogle
11. Daniel Carter, RB, 5-11, 205, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/5546219/daniel-carter
12. Braylen Ingraham, DE, 6-3, 250, Fort Lauderdale Dillard.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6434190/braylen-ingraham
13. D’Sean Perry, OLB/DE, 6-3, 195, Miami Gulliver Prep.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6254483/dsean-perry ;
14. Mark Fox Jr., OT, 6-3, 260, Miami Northwestern.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6134700/mark-fox
15. Diamonte Howard, OLB, 6-2, 185, Miami Southridge.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/4641154/diamante-howard
16. Tyrique Stevenson, DB, 6-0, 175, Homestead South Dade.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/8706354/tyrique-stevenson
17. Te’Cory Couch, DB, 6-0, 160, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/5482301/tecory-couch
18. Samuel Brooks, OLB, 6-2, 195, Miami Northwestern.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/5417056/samuel-brooks-jr
19. Jahmar Brown, OLB, 6-1, 190, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/5645825/jahmar-brown
20. Tyler Scott, S, 5-9, 179, Fort Lauderdale NSU University School.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6264177/tyler-scott
21. Daniel Richardson, QB, 5-10, 180, Miami Booker T. Washington.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/5310244/daniel-richardson
23. Cameron Williams, DE, 6-5, 215, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/8126693/cameron-williams
23. Vincent Murphy, OG, 6-3, 285, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/7525007/vincent-murphy
24. Anthony Solomon, LB, 6-0, 200, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/5418429/anthony-solomon
25. Larry “LJ” Smith, LB, 6-1, 210, Miami Norland.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6733696/larry-lj-smith
26. Calijah Kancey, DT, 6-1, 245, Miami Northwestern.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6172608/calijah-kancey
27. Tiawan Mullen, CB, 5-10, 160, Coconut Creek.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6793063/tiawan-mullen
28. Curt Casteel, QB, 6-2, 185, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6014834/curt-casteel
29. Jordan Battle, S, 6-1, 170, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6287318/jordan-battle
30. Nik Scalzo, QB, 5-10.5, 185, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/5275001/nik-scalzo
31. Gregory Riddick, CB, 5-8, 175, Miami Booker T. Washington.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6174200/gregory-reddick
32. Myles Bell, CB, 6-1, 160, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6287274/myles-bell
33. Derek Burns, OLB, 6-3, 190, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/7552215/derek-burns
34. Wardrick Wilson, OL, 6-4, 300, Miami Norland.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQhwsocqzCA&feature=youtu.be
35. Montavious Brini, WR/RB, 6-0,185, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy.
https://www.hudl.com/profile/3989533/montavious-brini
36. Semar Melvin, CB, 6-0, 160, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6603336/semar-ace-melvin
37. Kaleb Boateng, OL, 6-4, 290, Fort Lauderdale.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/7534348/kaleb-boateng
38. Demetries Ford, CB, 5-8, 160, Miami Christopher Columbus.
https://www.hudl.com/profile/5403468/demetries-ford
39. Kalani Norris, WR, 6-0, 170, Miami Christopher Columbus.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6011785/kalani-norris
40. Nigel White, RB, 5-9, 150, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/7153921/nigel-white
41. Jacob Baptiste, RB, 5-11, 185, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/7250985/jacob-baptiste
42. Joe Smith, LB, 6-0.5, 195, Miami Southridge.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/7391267/joe-smith
43. Vincent Davis, RB, 5-9, 160, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6394361/vincent-davis
44. Donald Georges, LB, 5-11, 205, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic.
https://www.hudl.com/profile/7702874/donald-georges
45. Lavelton Williams, RB, 6-1, 215, Fort Lauderdale.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/8521981/lavelton-williams
46. Christopher McDonald, Jr., DB, 5-10, 170, Miami Southridge,
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6634835/christopher-mcdonald-jr
47. Jeramy Passmore, DE/DT, 6-2, 240, Miami Christopher Columbus.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/5403465/jeramy-passmore
48. Jacquez Stuart, RB/Slot, 5-9, 165, Miami Northwestern.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/7495829/jacquez-stuart
49. Darren Davis, RB/Slot, 5-8, 175, Miami Southridge.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/5001311/darren-davis-jr
50. Willie Davis, IV, RB, 5-8, 190, Miami Central.
http://www.hudl.com/profile/6488482/willie-davis-iv
