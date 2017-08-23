COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Class of 2019 Top 50

Like you saw with the release of our 2018 Top 50 prospects, this is all about promotion and getting those athletes out there who have made a huge impact.

As all of you know, there is no exact science to what we have done continuously for nearly a half century. The only key is to watch every player you rate – live – in game conditions.

While rating seniors has always been easier, because many have reached their growth potential at the high school level, underclassmen can be tricky. Growth is a huge factor. Youngsters tend to sprout up at 16 or 17 and changes their entire athletic future – immediately.

In addition to this list that comes out at the start and end of each season, we continue to promote and evaluate nearly 3,000 South Florida prospects – and over 6,000 statewide – each year.

The fact that we produce so many major college athletes in this area only points to a Top 50 not nearly being enough, but again, since we promote EVERY football player at EVERY school at EVERY level, we get a chance to continue promoting rather than making this some competition.

The fans love lists, and that is why we continue to author them. Remember, the 50 prospects that you are about to see are football players who have continued to produce – at camps, combines, spring football and into the season.

Enjoy this pre-season listing, and understand that we will re-rank when we watch more prospects live – and will continue putting EVERY South Florida football player out there.

1. Joshua Sanguinetti, Athlete, 6-2, 170, Fort Lauderdale NSU University School.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6001309/joshua-sanguinetti ;

2. Nay’Quan Wright, RB, 5-8, 185, Miami Carol City.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5514216/nayquan-wright

3. Kenny McIntosh, RB, 6-1, 205, Fort Lauderdale NSU University School.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/1747656/kenny-mcintosh

4. Jaden Davis, CB, 5-11, 185, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6704770/jaden-davis

5. Frank Ladson, WR, 6-4, 170, Homestead South Dade.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/7760463/frank-ladson

6. Breion Fuller, WR, 6-1, 170, Doral Academy.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6608497/brieon-fuller

7. Keontra Smith, S, 6-0, 195, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5482421/keontra-smith

8. Gemon Eaford, OLB/DE, 6-1, 220, Deerfield Beach.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/6041716/gemon-eaford

9. Dontae Lucas, OG, 6-3, 320, Miami High.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/7375808/dontae-lucas

10. Khris Bogle, DE, 6-5, 200, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6448495/khris-bogle

11. Daniel Carter, RB, 5-11, 205, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5546219/daniel-carter

12. Braylen Ingraham, DE, 6-3, 250, Fort Lauderdale Dillard.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6434190/braylen-ingraham

13. D’Sean Perry, OLB/DE, 6-3, 195, Miami Gulliver Prep.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6254483/dsean-perry ;

14. Mark Fox Jr., OT, 6-3, 260, Miami Northwestern.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6134700/mark-fox

15. Diamonte Howard, OLB, 6-2, 185, Miami Southridge.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/4641154/diamante-howard

16. Tyrique Stevenson, DB, 6-0, 175, Homestead South Dade.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/8706354/tyrique-stevenson

17. Te’Cory Couch, DB, 6-0, 160, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5482301/tecory-couch

18. Samuel Brooks, OLB, 6-2, 195, Miami Northwestern.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5417056/samuel-brooks-jr

19. Jahmar Brown, OLB, 6-1, 190, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5645825/jahmar-brown

20. Tyler Scott, S, 5-9, 179, Fort Lauderdale NSU University School.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6264177/tyler-scott

21. Daniel Richardson, QB, 5-10, 180, Miami Booker T. Washington.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5310244/daniel-richardson

23. Cameron Williams, DE, 6-5, 215, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/8126693/cameron-williams

23. Vincent Murphy, OG, 6-3, 285, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/7525007/vincent-murphy

24. Anthony Solomon, LB, 6-0, 200, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5418429/anthony-solomon

25. Larry “LJ” Smith, LB, 6-1, 210, Miami Norland.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6733696/larry-lj-smith

26. Calijah Kancey, DT, 6-1, 245, Miami Northwestern.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6172608/calijah-kancey

27. Tiawan Mullen, CB, 5-10, 160, Coconut Creek.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6793063/tiawan-mullen

28. Curt Casteel, QB, 6-2, 185, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6014834/curt-casteel

29. Jordan Battle, S, 6-1, 170, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6287318/jordan-battle

30. Nik Scalzo, QB, 5-10.5, 185, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5275001/nik-scalzo

31. Gregory Riddick, CB, 5-8, 175, Miami Booker T. Washington.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6174200/gregory-reddick

32. Myles Bell, CB, 6-1, 160, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6287274/myles-bell

33. Derek Burns, OLB, 6-3, 190, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/7552215/derek-burns

34. Wardrick Wilson, OL, 6-4, 300, Miami Norland.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQhwsocqzCA&feature=youtu.be

35. Montavious Brini, WR/RB, 6-0,185, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/3989533/montavious-brini

36. Semar Melvin, CB, 6-0, 160, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6603336/semar-ace-melvin

37. Kaleb Boateng, OL, 6-4, 290, Fort Lauderdale.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/7534348/kaleb-boateng

38. Demetries Ford, CB, 5-8, 160, Miami Christopher Columbus.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/5403468/demetries-ford

39. Kalani Norris, WR, 6-0, 170, Miami Christopher Columbus.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6011785/kalani-norris

40. Nigel White, RB, 5-9, 150, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/7153921/nigel-white

41. Jacob Baptiste, RB, 5-11, 185, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/7250985/jacob-baptiste

42. Joe Smith, LB, 6-0.5, 195, Miami Southridge.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/7391267/joe-smith

43. Vincent Davis, RB, 5-9, 160, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6394361/vincent-davis

44. Donald Georges, LB, 5-11, 205, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/7702874/donald-georges

45. Lavelton Williams, RB, 6-1, 215, Fort Lauderdale.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/8521981/lavelton-williams

46. Christopher McDonald, Jr., DB, 5-10, 170, Miami Southridge,

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6634835/christopher-mcdonald-jr

47. Jeramy Passmore, DE/DT, 6-2, 240, Miami Christopher Columbus.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5403465/jeramy-passmore

48. Jacquez Stuart, RB/Slot, 5-9, 165, Miami Northwestern.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/7495829/jacquez-stuart

49. Darren Davis, RB/Slot, 5-8, 175, Miami Southridge.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/5001311/darren-davis-jr

50. Willie Davis, IV, RB, 5-8, 190, Miami Central.

http://www.hudl.com/profile/6488482/willie-davis-iv

Catch the South Florida High Sports Radio Show each Monday night (9-10) on WQAM (560AM). For the past 10 years, the players and coaches who are making the headlines, join the program. You will learn a lot!