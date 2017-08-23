Video: Cooper City Crook Steals Trailer From Pool Company

SPECIAL REPORT | President Trump Addresses National Convention For The American Legion

By Peter D'Oench
COOPER CITY (CBSMiami) — Authorities are looking to identify a man who stole a $1,200 trailer from a Cooper City pool company.

It happened July 27th around 9:15 p.m. at the Twin Lakes Pool & BBQ at 9964 Griffin Road.

According to detectives, before helping himself to the trailer, the suspect is seen engaging in some adult behavior with a companion. After, he “frees the trailer from the fence where it’s chained and hitches the trailer to his pickup.”

The guy was driving a silver two-door pickup with a retractable bed cover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

