Bryan Norcross Recalls Hurricane Andrew 25 Years Later

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Wednesday will mark 25 years since Hurricane Andrew struck South Florida.

It’s a date many South Floridians will never forget including meteorologist Bryan Norcross who helped so many people survive the storm.

There’s a hurricane Andrew exhibit running through the end of the year at HistoryMiami museum which was put together with the help of Bryan Norcross.

It covers the before, during, and after stages of the category five’s impact and life changing effects.

Norcross remarked to CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer that the exhibit brings back memories of how devastating it was even 25 years later.

“You can describe it, you can look at the pictures of the devastation and the houses and everything was just wrecked. And then when you really read the stories and really talk to people, you realize it was worse than what the pictures show.”

Norcross goes on to point out that everyone should remember the main lesson of Andrew and be ready for any hurricane threat.

Norcross added that people need to be ready for a hurricane when there’s a threat and acknowledge they’re going to have to prepare four or five times for every time in the end they really needed to.

“You just have to accept that if you’re going to live here in South Florida, you’re going to have to prepare for hurricanes many times and a storm doesn’t actually come in the end.”

The HistoryMiami museum is located at 101 W Flagler Street in Miami.