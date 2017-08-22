VP Pence To Meet With Venezuelan Exiles In Doral

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Vice President Mike Pence will meet with members of the Venezuelan exile community in Doral on Wednesday to discuss the unrest in their former homeland.
Pence will be joined by Governor Rick Scott, Senator Marco Rubio, and Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart. The meeting will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on NW 25th Street. Doral is home to thousands of Venezuelan immigrants.
Pence is likely to stop by the U.S. Southern Command.
A week ago, Pence reaffirmed the White House’s plan to interfere with Venezuela’s “collapse into dictatorship” while visiting Latin America.
“It’s extraordinary to think that one of the wealthiest countries in South America in the last century emerged one of the most prosperous nations in Latin America, would now be collapsing into dictatorship, and poverty, and deprivation,” said Pence.
Pence said a failed state in Venezuela means more illegal immigration into the U.S.
One Comment
his last line said it all illegal migration to the USA…now open your mouth and start with and while your there to arrest all the illegals that are already here….and now there going to state persecution by there venezalano government….and that is b.s. sent them back now….