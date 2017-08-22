Search Continues For USS John McCain’s Missing Sailors

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Three separate naval forces are coordinating their efforts to find nearly a dozen missing sailors after a U.S. naval ship crashed in the Pacific.
U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers are searching through the flooded wreckage of the USS John McCain, looking for the ten missing sailors. Singapore and Malaysia’s navies are assisting in those efforts.
The naval destroyer collided with an oil tanker early Monday near Singapore, tearing a hole in the hull which flooded a number of compartments, including a crew sleeping area.
This is the fourth major collision in the Pacific this year. It’s the second in just the last two months. In June, the USS Fitzgerald lost seven sailors in Japanese waters.
It’s prompted the Navy to order a full investigation of the 7th Fleet’s performance and readiness.
Admiral John Richardson directed a comprehensive review, and later tweeted the Navy was considering “all possibilities,” including “cyber intrusion or sabotage.”
But for now, there’s no explanation for the collision and no answers for the families of 10 missing sailors as the international search-and-rescue operation continues.
The Navy says right now there no indications of sabotage.