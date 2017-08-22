Remains Found In Search For USS John McCain’s Missing Sailors

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Divers have reportedly found remains during their search for 10 missing sailors in the flooded wreckage of the USS John S. McCain.

The naval destroyer collided with an oil tanker early Monday near Singapore, tearing a hole in the hull which flooded a number of compartments, including a crew sleeping area.

A commander for the U.S. Navy said divers located the remains in a flooded compartment.

“It’s premature to say how many and what the status of recovery of those bodies is,” Admiral Scott Swift.

Malaysian Navy reports their divers, who are assisting in the search, also found one body.

The USS John S. McCain sustained significant damage to the port side; extent of damage still being determined, according to Navy officials.

This is the fourth major collision in the Pacific this year. It’s the second in just the last two months. In June, the USS Fitzgerald lost seven sailors in Japanese waters.

It’s prompted the Navy to order a full investigation of the 7th Fleet’s performance and readiness.

Admiral John Richardson directed a comprehensive review, and later tweeted the Navy was considering “all possibilities,” including “cyber intrusion or sabotage.”

But for now, there’s no explanation for the collision and no answers for the families of 10 missing sailors as the international search-and-rescue operation continues.

The Navy says right now there no indications of sabotage.