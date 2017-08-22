WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Large Police Presence In SW Miami-Dade Near Bird Road

Filed Under: Bird Road, Miami, Miami-Dade County, Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There is a large police presence in southwest Miami-Dade.

Chopper4 was over the scene around 5 p.m. near Bird Road and SW 117th Avenue.

sdasds Large Police Presence In SW Miami Dade Near Bird Road

Authorities are investigating an incident on Bird Road & SW 117th Avenue. (Source: CBS4)

Evidence markers could be seen around a vehicle and it appears the back passenger window had been shot out.

All westbound lanes on Bird Road are shut down to traffic and a gas station and Burger King also had police tape around it.

Click here for the latest traffic information.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch