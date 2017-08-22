Large Police Presence In SW Miami-Dade Near Bird Road

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There is a large police presence in southwest Miami-Dade.
Chopper4 was over the scene around 5 p.m. near Bird Road and SW 117th Avenue.
Evidence markers could be seen around a vehicle and it appears the back passenger window had been shot out.
All westbound lanes on Bird Road are shut down to traffic and a gas station and Burger King also had police tape around it.
