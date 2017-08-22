Hialeah Home Near School Hid Marijuana Grow Operation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two children under the age of 12 were rescued from a marijuana grow house in Hialeah.
On Monday, August 21st, a teacher at Palm Springs Middle School contacted the authorities about about an 11-year-old student they suspected lived in a home where cannabis was either being grown or sold, or both.
After getting a warrant from a judge, Hialeah police went to student’s home at 5825 W 28th Court and served it.
Inside they found 41-year-old Rolando Naranjo, 32-year-old Betsy Espinoza, a four-year-old child, and a fully operational marijuana hydroponics set up in a bedroom.
There were a total of 10 plants, weighing just over 30 pounds, along with plastic baggies for packaging, two heat seal vacuum machines, and two digital scales, according to police who also noted that residence was within a thousand feet of Ben Shepherd Elementary.
Espinoza and Naranjo were taken into custody and their kids were turned over to the Dept. of Children and Families.
Naranjo and Espinoza face a number of drug related charges including possession of marijuana and trafficking in marijuana within a thousand feet of school.