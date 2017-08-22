Hurricanes Coach Mark Richt Names Redshirt Junior Malik Rosier Starting Quarterback

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – One of the biggest mysteries of the Miami Hurricanes football season has been solved.

On Tuesday Miami head coach Mark Richt named redshirt junior Malik Rosier the starting quarterback for the Canes’ season opening matchup against Bethune-Cookman on September 2.

“Focus, discipline and accuracy,” Richt said when asked why he choose Rosier. “He showed up focused every day on his job. He was disciplined in his fundamentals, his footwork, his reads, his passing fundamentals. And he was hitting his target. He did a very good job.”

Rosier, 21, has been battling with sophomore Evan Shirreffs and true freshman N’Kosi Perry, and it’s possible that Richt could insert a different QB under center during the season depending on how things shake out.

Perry is a four-star recruit that is viewed as Miami’s quarterback of the future.

For now, Shirreffs will serve as the backup behind Rosier.

“[Rosier] did stand out above the rest,” Richt said. “It wasn’t an unbelievable amount, but it was apparent that he was having the best camp. Evan [Shirreffs] did extremely well. I felt like there was enough of a difference to feel comfortable that Malik is the guy. The young guys [N’Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon], they got to know what to do and own it for a while before they can really compete at a high level at that position.”

Richt did leave the door open when asked about the possibility of playing multiple quarterbacks this season.

“Not as a, ‘two series [for one quarterback], two series [for another quarterback]’ like that – I won’t do that,” he said. “Could a guy get in a game, maybe a series in the first half or something like that? I would consider that, because I think guys are capable of that, but I’m not sure yet. I haven’t gotten that far yet.”

During his two years with the Hurricanes Rosier has played in 10 games but he only threw a total of four passes last season.

He replaces former Canes star QB Brad Kaaya, who left Miami after three seasons to play in the NFL.

Kaaya was drafted in the sixth round, 215th overall, by the Detroit Lions in April.

He left the Hurricanes with the school record for passing yards with 9,968 and led Miami to its first bowl win in over a decade last December.

As for Rosier, his lone start in Miami was quite memorable.

The Canes’ 30-27 win over Duke on October 31, 2015 is one that Miami fans will likely never forget after the miracle, eight-lateral touchdown play with no time on the clock.

Rosier’s numbers that day were impressive, completing 20 of 29 for 272 yards, two touchdowns and one interceptions.

A former two-sport athlete at Miami, Rosier played for the Hurricanes’ baseball team in 2015 before deciding to concentrate solely on football.

Miami enters the season ranked No. 18 in the nation.