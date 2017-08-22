Torrential Rain Expected Later This Week, Preps Underway

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Floridians may want to start getting out their umbrellas.

CBS4’s Craig Setzer is tracking several weather systems.

First, high moisture values in the atmosphere over South Florida will lead to locally heavy thunderstorm downpours Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday, the moisture associated with the tropical wave 92L will interact with an early Fall cold front dropping into north Florida. This interaction will result in potentially flooding rainfall Thursday through Saturday in Miami-Dade, Broward, and the Keys.

South Florida Water Management District has begun lowering canals to increase capacity in anticipation of the heavy rainfall.

On August 1st, torrential rains caused massive flooding in parts of Miami Beach and Miami.

Some of the pumps meant to deal with flooding didn’t work for 45 minutes because the storm blew out the power and the pumps weren’t equipped with backup generators. That has since been corrected.

“We’ve got 18 temporary generators that have been placed at our 18 pumps, that we have already installed,” said Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales.

Even if the power to the pumps had not failed, the system would not have been able to handle a rainfall of some 7 inches in less than two hours earlier this month. City leaders say if you have a home or business in a flood prone area, pay close attention to the news this week and be prepared to do what you need to in the event the waters rise.

Miami Beach city officials put out a guide on what to do before, during and after a flood.

Before a flood, they advise residents to evaluate their property for flood risk since 93% of buildings in Miami Beach are in a FEMA Special Flood Hazard area along with the following steps:

Make sure you locate your flood insurance policy.

To protect your building, make sure to use flood barriers and elevate mechanical equipment and appliances.

Avoid parking in low-lying areas.

Have a flood and preparation plan.

During a flood, stay tuned in to Miami Beach’s social media and local weather alerts. To report flooding, you can use their e-Gov app or call (305) 604-CITY.

Click here for the full guide.