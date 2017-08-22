What You Can Do With Your Leftover Eclipse Glasses

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The long-awaited solar eclipse is over but you still have the glasses.
The next time you’ll need those glasses you hunted so hard for won’t be until 2024.
So what can you do with them now?
You have a couple of options: keep them, toss them or donate them.
A group called Astronomers Without Borders is collecting glasses to pass out to students in South America and Asia when an eclipse heads their way in 2019. Click here for more information.
If you do end up tossing them, try to put them in the recycling bin.