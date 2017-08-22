Child Found Wandering In Miami Beach, Investigation Underway

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach Police found a young boy wandering in the city Tuesday morning.
Officers say they found the child near 27th Street and Sheridan Avenue.
Around 1 p.m., police took to Twitter asking if anyone could identify the child or knew something about his family.
Police now say they may have the identity of the mother of the child but they are still investigating the situation.
Anyone with information is urged to call (305) 673-7901.