Child Found Wandering In Miami Beach, Investigation Underway

Filed Under: Child, Miami Beach, Wandering Child

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach Police found a young boy wandering in the city Tuesday morning.

Officers say they found the child near 27th Street and Sheridan Avenue.

kidkdi Child Found Wandering In Miami Beach, Investigation Underway

Miami Beach Police found a young boy wandering in the city Tuesday morning.  (Source: Miami Beach Police)

Around 1 p.m., police took to Twitter asking if anyone could identify the child or knew something about his family.

Police now say they may have the identity of the mother of the child but they are still investigating the situation.

Anyone with information is urged to call (305) 673-7901.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch