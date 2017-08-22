ATM Ripped Out Of Bank’s Drive-Thru Lane

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some enterprising thieves used a piece of construction equipment to steal an ATM from a bank drive-thru in Hialeah.

The ATM was sitting in the most outer drive-thru lane at a Bank of America branch at 1001 E 9th Street. The ATM was literally ripped from its foundation, causing extensive damage to the lane and a support for the overhang.

Using a tracking device in the machine, police were able to get a general location of where it was located.

They quickly set up a perimeter around an area centered at SE 10th Avenue and 5th Street.

Witnesses said two, possibly three, people were seen running away.

So far, no arrests have been made and the ATM has not been located.

