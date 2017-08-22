$30K In Cash, Jewelry Stolen At Lauderhill Gas Station

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami/AP) — A stealthy thief probably got more than he bargained for when he stole a bag from a car while its owner pumped gas a Lauderhill Chevron station.
Inside the bag was $30-thousand in cash and jewelry.
Surveillance video of the August 15th theft shows Akerman of Aventura looking away from his vehicle as he pumped gas. A white Nissan Murano drives up and stops. A man jumps out and appears to crouch as he opened Ford Explorer’s front passenger door.
He then reached inside the unlocked door and stole the bag off the seat.
Akerman told police he was on the way to the Jewelry Exchange when the robbery occurred.
