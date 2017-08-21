Trump Expected To Add 4,000 Troops In Afghanistan

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump will unveil a new military strategy for Afghanistan on national television Monday night.

CBS News has learned he likely will send in more troops meaning U.S. troops in Afghanistan could soon be getting re-enforcements.

President Trump is expected to outline a plan Monday to send about 4,000 more and to put new pressure on Pakistan to stop providing a safe haven for terrorists.

“The president has made a decision as he said and he wants to be the one to announce it to the American people so I will stand silent,” said Defense Secretary James Mattis.

The president met with key advisors last week at Camp David. Mattis said the president’s decision process was rigorous and involved all members of his national security team.

President Trump made his Afghanistan decision without former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon who was fired on Friday.

It was Bannon who urged the president to send paid mercenaries instead of troops to Afghanistan.

The president has often questioned whether the U.S. should pull out of the country.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine – a member of the Armed Services Committee – appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“I think the answer is we want to be invested, to put it bluntly so what happens in Afghanistan stays in Afghanistan,” said Kaine.

The U.S. sent troops to Afghanistan in 2001, following the September 11th terror attacks. It’s the longest war in U.S. history.

CBS4 will air full coverage of the president’s remarks on Afghanistan starting at 9 p.m. (EST).

Click here to watch the president’s address.