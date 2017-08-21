Monday’s Solar Eclipse Is The Talk Of The Town

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The buzz is building around today’s solar eclipse.

The last time the contiguous U.S. saw a total eclipse was in 1979. The last time a total solar eclipse  went coast to coast across the U.S. was in 1918.

Check out pictures as people get ready from across the country.

Here in South Florida we’ll experience a partial eclipse – only about 80-percent of the sun will be hidden by the moon.

The partial eclipse will be visible from about 1:26 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. with the peak, the time when the most amount of sun will be covered, at around 2:58 p.m.

Do not look at the eclipse directly without the right protection. Regular sun glasses don’t work work and staing at the sun’ solar rays could seriously damage your retinas.

The next total eclipse over North America will take place in 2024. Florida will not be in the path of a totality solar eclipse until August 2045.

