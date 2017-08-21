Children Taken To Hospital After Car Slams Into School Van, Flipping It Over

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several children were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a private school bus rolled over following a crash.

It all happened at around 3:30 p.m. at 182nd Street and SW 105 Avenue.

According to police, the white Ford van was heading eastbound on 182nd Street when a white Nissan Sentra heading southbound on SW 105th Ave. slammed into it.

The driver of the van told CBS4’s David Sutta the driver of the Sentra took a stop sign, causing the two to crash.

Chopper4 was over the scene shortly after the accident.

The van was flipped on its side on a sidewalk. The metal fence of the home where this all took place was mangled in the front yard. Several windows on the van were smashed out and the frontend suffered extensive damage. The Sentra had damage to the frontend and scratches on the rear bumper.

The kids riding the school bus were teenagers from 14 to 17 years old.

Police said six were taken to the hospital, though none had serious injuries.

The students attend the Terra Environmental Research Institute, a magnet school near Kendall Indian Hammocks.