Powerball Jackpot Swells To More Than $650 Million

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What would you do with $650 million? A lot of people in South Florida and across the country are probably asking themselves that very same question now that the Powerball jackpot has rolled over yet again.
The jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is an estimated $650 million making it the largest in the nation and second largest in the game’s history.
While there was no jackpot winner in Saturday night’s drawing, Florida Powerball players still won big, with more than 388,000 winning tickets totaling more than $5.1 million in prizes, including two $1 million winners in Ocoee and Orlando. During this jackpot series, more than 1.8 million Florida players have won more than $18.4 million in prizes.
Jackpot prizes are paid in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of an estimated at $411.7 million, which would be taxed even more at the state and federal levels.
Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The chance of winning Powerball is incredibly small, at 292.2 million to one.
You can watch the Powerball drawing Wednesday night during the 11pm news on CBS4, your official lottery station.