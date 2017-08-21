SOLAR ECLIPSE Coverage Begins At 1 p.m.  Watch CBS Special Report | Eclipse Live StreamEclipse HomeNeed To KnowPhotos | No Glasses? PROGRAMMING NOTE: Today's new episode of Bold & The Beautiful will air at 12:30p. The Young & The Restless and The Talk have been preempted.

Powerball Jackpot Swells To More Than $650 Million

Filed Under: fla lottery, Florida Lottery, Lottery, Powerball

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What would you do with $650 million? A lot of people in South Florida and across the country are probably asking themselves that very same question now that the Powerball jackpot has rolled over yet again.

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is an estimated $650 million making it the largest in the nation and second largest in the game’s history.

While there was no jackpot winner in Saturday night’s drawing, Florida Powerball players still won big, with more than 388,000 winning tickets totaling more than $5.1 million in prizes, including two $1 million winners in Ocoee and Orlando. During this jackpot series, more than 1.8 million Florida players have won more than $18.4 million in prizes.

Jackpot prizes are paid in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of an estimated at $411.7 million, which would be taxed even more at the state and federal levels.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The chance of winning Powerball is incredibly small, at 292.2 million to one.

You can watch the Powerball drawing Wednesday night during the 11pm news on CBS4, your official lottery station.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch