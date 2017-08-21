Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Florida Highway

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FLAGLER BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A single-engine plane caught fire forcing crew to make an emergency landing on a Florida highway over the weekend.
Authorities say no one was hurt and the landing closed traffic in both directions.
Local news outlets reported the pilot decided to land Sunday night near John Anderson Highway in Flagler Beach. Florida Highway Patrol says a responding trooper found the aircraft in an eastbound lane on State Road 100 shortly before 8:30 p.m.
The 35-year-old pilot of the 1968 Mooney M20C said it began losing all power after refueling at Flagler Executive Airport as its engine and electronics onboard failed midflight.
Stevan Locki and his passenger, 34-year-old Brandi Lee Bishop, were examined by medical personnel but suffered no injuries.
Troopers say the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will conduct a separate investigation.
