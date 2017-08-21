No Place Kicked Off The Eclipse Like Frost Science Museum

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Solar Eclipse 2017 has come and gone and no place kicked off the party like Frost Science Museum.

“We’ve had an overwhelming response of visitors so we’re very lucky for that…people started lining up at 7 a.m…..we’ve had over 6,000 people visit the museum this morning,” said Joseph Quinones who works for the Frost Museum of Science.

Many people made their way to the museum just to get their hands on the hottest summer accessory – solar eclipse glasses.

“I’ve been getting so many compliments. I may have to go into business,” said attendee Maryann Manko.

“I love NASA. That’s why I chose to wear this and it’s a solar eclipse,” said attendee Otniel Ethagarruga.

“What is the number one accessory for the solar eclipse…probably the glasses,” said attendee Tai Srybiatta.

Not even the first day, or half day of school was going to slow down the crowd for the eclipse but it may have caused a slight inconvenience.

“Maybe move the eclipse to a day that school isn’t in session..unfortunately this has been planned for thousands of years,” said Quinones.

There was no shortage of sunblock for people at the beach but the one thing many couldn’t get their hands on were the solar glasses.

