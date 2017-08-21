Millions Hit The Road To View Total Solar Eclipse

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Self proclaimed “space freak” Anthony Ortega was about to miss out on rare total eclipse of the sun in the states.

That’s why he packed his bags and left Miami for Clemson, South Carolina, to see with his own eyes the spectacular show in the sky.

“In the middle of the day it’s going to be complete darkness 50 miles on each side of us. We’re almost in the middle of it. You don’t see it every day, right,” said Ortega.

Thousands who have gathered at Clemson University expect the total eclipse to last about two and a half minutes — turning day to night. The Garrett family, who came from Charlotte, have high expectations.

“I’m expecting just a big black cloud covering the sun and making everything very, very dark,” said Jaili Garrett.

“It is a chilling experience for those who haven’t seen it for the first time,” said University of California Davis professor Howard Spero.

This will be his 9th time seeing an eclipse. Science aside, he said the view is incredible.

“Imagine a black hole in the sky surrounded by this incredible silvery platinum atmosphere of the sun, with lines of a magnetic field of the sun with solar flares coming off the edge of the moon,” he said.

“It looks like the eye of God if one could picture what that might look like,” said Rick Brown who chases total eclipses all around the world.

He’s already seen 15 and said the experience is much more than just visual.

“It’s emotional, it’s spiritual, it’s religious, it will make the hair on the back of your head stand up. You’re going to see grown men crying out here when totality begins, it’s the most spectacular thing nature can provide us, visually,” he said.

Here in South Florida we’ll experience a partial eclipse – only about 80-percent of the sun will be hidden by the moon.

The partial eclipse will be visible from about 1:26 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. with the peak, the time when the most amount of sun will be covered, at around 2:58 p.m.

The next total eclipse over North America will take place in 2024. Florida will not be in the path of a totality solar eclipse until August 2045.