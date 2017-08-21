SOLAR ECLIPSE Coverage Begins At 1 p.m.  Watch CBS Special Report | Eclipse Live StreamEclipse HomeNeed To KnowPhotos | No Glasses? PROGRAMMING NOTE: Today's new episode of Bold & The Beautiful will air at 12:30p. The Young & The Restless and The Talk have been preempted.

Miami Hurricanes Ranked 18 In Preseason AP Poll

By Alex Donno
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Preseason AP Poll is out, and Mark Richt’s Miami Hurricanes claim Number 18.

This marks the first time since 2010 that the Hurricanes appear in the preseason rankings.

Despite not yet having a starting quarterback named for 2017, the ‘Canes boast a formidable defense, returning 8 starters (including the entire front 7), and an offense gifted with talent and speed at the skill positions.

Plus, Miami finished 2016 with momentum. The Hurricanes closed out last season with 5-straight victories, including a 31-14 win over West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl. That was Miami’s first bowl victory in a decade.

Miami is the fourth highest ranked team in the ACC conference, but top in the Coastal Division. Florida State ranks third, Clemson fifth, and Louisville comes in at 16. All three play in the Atlantic Division. The only other ranked team from the Coastal is Virginia Tech at 21.

Meanwhile, the Florida Gators rank one spot ahead of Miami at 17. USF comes in one spot after the Canes.

Here’s the full AP Top 25, with the Alabama Crimson Tide leading the pack. First place votes are in parenthesis.

  1. Alabama (52)
  2. Ohio State (3)
  3. Florida State (4)
  4. USC (2)
  5. Clemson
  6. Penn State
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Washington
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Michigan
  12. Auburn
  13. LSU
  14. Stanford
  15. Georgia
  16. Louisville
  17. Florida
  18. Miami
  19. South Florida
  20. Kansas State
  21. Virginia Tech
  22. West Virginia
  23. Texas
  24. Washington State
  25. Tennessee
More from Alex Donno
Comments

