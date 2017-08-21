Mark Richt To Announce Starting QB To Miami Hurricanes Players On Tuesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt joined The Joe Rose Show on Monday to discuss the final stretch of fall camp.

In twelve days, the ‘Canes open their season with the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium.

One major question remains: Who will the Hurricanes starting quarterback be on September 2nd?

Richt told Rose he’s not ready to reveal the starter to the media, but he’ll soon be ready to brief his players.

“We’ll probably, sometime tomorrow, talk to the players about what we’re going to do as far as naming a starter for the first ball game,” said Richt.

So, Tuesday will be the day.

Miami just held its second of three fall scrimmages on Saturday. Early in camp, Richt had noted the second scrimmage as his targeted benchmark for deciding on a starting QB. Richt discussed some of his observations from Saturday.

“Malik (Rosier) did very well, Evan (Shirreffs) did very well, and they did get the reps with the number one unit,” noted Richt. “N’Kosi (Perry) and Cade (Weldon) struggled a little bit more.”

It’s been clear for over a week that Richt considers junior Rosier and sophomore Shirreffs to be ahead of the true freshmen, Perry and Weldon.

“They were behind from the beginning,” Richt said of Perry and Weldon. “They are making up ground for sure. They have the skillset you want. They have the learning ability and the right character.”

Rosier and Shirreffs are clearly the favorites. So, which will it be? Rosier has the experience edge, with 2 years served as Brad Kaaya’s backup and a victory over Duke as starter in 2015. Shirreffs has not thrown a pass in a collegiate game but has shown a ton of toughness and poise in camp.

The quarterback competition is nearly finished, but the next chapter in Hurricanes football begins September 2nd when the Canes open their 2017 campaign against Bethune-Cookman. Kickoff is set for 12:30pm at Hard Rock Stadium. Hear it on 560 WQAM.

Listen to Mark Richt’s full interview on The Joe Rose Show above.