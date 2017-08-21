Why London’s Big Ben Won’t Be Heard For Years

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LONDON, ENGLAND (CBSMiami) — After Monday, one of London’s most iconic sounds won’t be heard for nearly four years.
The British Parliament’s Big Ben sounded 12 deep gongs for the final time at noon (1100 GMT; 7 a.m. EDT).
Why?
Big Ben needs some repairs and the break will allow crews to work during the lengthy silence.
During that time, the clock’s faces will be covered and scaffolding will cover parts of the tower at times during repair work.
Lawmakers had argued against silencing the clock and want the time shortened.
The 15.1 U.S. ton bell first rang out in 1859 and this will be its longest period of silence.
The sound of the bell first became associated with Britain during World War II through radio broadcasts.