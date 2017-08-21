In The Recruiting Huddle: Davoan Hawkins – Chaminade-Madonna

PLAYER: Davoan Hawkins

POSITION: DE

SCHOOL: Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-4.5

WEIGHT: 265

SCOUTING: As the season gets started, here is a football talent that everyone needs to keep an eye on. Despite his strong commitment to the University of Kentucky, everyone is watching what he does this season – and by starting off against Deerfield Beach with a tremendous first half, the Lions are certainly in great hands. Hawkins is a very good defensive player, who runs well and is extremely athletic. Will be a huge force for head coach Dameon Jones and this team as they look to make a run back to Orlando. This is a quality football talent who will continue to be in the spotlight.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4383259/davoan-hawkins