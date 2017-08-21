Police: No Evidence Found Indicating A Shooting At Dolphin Mall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police say, so far, there is no evidence indicative of a shooting at Dolphin Mall over the weekend.
As of Monday morning, officers say no victims or witnesses had come forward on top of not having any evidence indicating a shooting took place at the mall located at 11401 NW 12th Street.
Police say just after 9 p.m. on Saturday a City of Sweetwater Police officer asked Miami-Dade Police for help.
The officer told them there was a large crowd of people running toward the exits, screaming that shots were being fired.
Crews responded to the mall and a perimeter was established as they evacuated the area.
Miami-Dade Police’s Special Response team and K-9 units searched the mall but no scene or gunshot victim was found.
Dolphin Mall has since been reopened and will continue with normal business operations.
Miami-Dade Police continue to investigate the incident.
Police urge anyone with information to come forward and call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.