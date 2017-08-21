Police: No Evidence Found Indicating A Shooting At Dolphin Mall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police say, so far, there is no evidence indicative of a shooting at Dolphin Mall over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, officers say no victims or witnesses had come forward on top of not having any evidence indicating a shooting took place at the mall located at 11401 NW 12th Street.

Police say just after 9 p.m. on Saturday a City of Sweetwater Police officer asked Miami-Dade Police for help.

The officer told them there was a large crowd of people running toward the exits, screaming that shots were being fired.

Crews responded to the mall and a perimeter was established as they evacuated the area.

Miami-Dade Police’s Special Response team and K-9 units searched the mall but no scene or gunshot victim was found.

Dolphin Mall has since been reopened and will continue with normal business operations.

Miami-Dade Police continue to investigate the incident.

Police urge anyone with information to come forward and call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

